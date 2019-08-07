Enthusiasm for life is contagious and Miss Kitty spread that among so many people in her corner of the world. Katie "Kitty" Laurice Sandridge went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Nellie Ray; and her brother, Calvin Ray. Surviving are her children, Franklin Dowell and his wife, Diane, Karen Dowell, and Sharon Condoulis and her husband, Michael; a stepson Paul Sandridge Jr. and his wife, Ann and their family. She also leaves two grandchildren, Michael Allen and Evan Condoulis. Also, surviving are a brother, Clinton "Mitch" Ray; and sister, Theresa Martin, together with their spouses and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews that she adored. Kitty was passionate about many things and had an inquisitive nature. Among her greatest interests, she loved to garden and had a beautiful yard that gave her and the bird kingdom great pleasure. She had two dogs, Ginger and Della, whom she adored. She bred and raised small birds for many years, supplying cockatiels to local pet stores. She was also a talented artist and published author of poetry. The family wishes to thank Dr. William Timmins, the Palliative Care team at UVA and its Hospice Unit at Northridge, the Zion Crossroads Dialysis Team, and Dr. Kenneth Cherry, who gave her years of life she would never have known without his expertise and care. Her medical conditions were many and she faced them with courage and conviction. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. The funeral will be held at Mooreland Baptist Church, 2255 Taylors Gap Road, North Garden, VA 22959, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, with interment immediately following at Mooreland Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Keith Johnson and Dr. Clarke Hawkins will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church starting 10 a.m. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
