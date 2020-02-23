Mary Sandridge, 96, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at English Meadows Senior Living in Crozet, Virginia. She was born on July 3, 1923, in Montfair, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laurie K. and Vertie Batten Sandridge; brothers, Dabney, Horace, Homer, Moses, James, Laurie K. Jr., and Sidney; and sisters, Agnes and Dorothy Beitzel. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Gladys Sandridge of Harvest, Alabama, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary worked for S.W. Barnes Lumber Company as office manager for most of her adult life. She was a lifelong member of the Crozet United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and served on numerous committees and boards. She was seen walking all over Crozet for many years, stopping to visit family and friends along her way. She loved basketball, baseball, was an avid reader, loved playing card games and bingo and spending time with family and friends. Mary watched over the happenings in her beloved small town and was fondly referred to as the "Mayor of Crozet." She was the matriarch of the family. Her home was always open and where the family congregated. Mary will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever be in our hearts. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont and English Meadows Senior Living for all of their care and support, especially the last year. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Crozet United Church, with Pastor Sarah Wastella officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crozet United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Anderson Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
