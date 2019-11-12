Robert Case Sargent passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born on March 12, 1925. Bob is survived by his second wife, Marion Elizabeth Roberts; and three daughters of his sister, Sally Turner, Suzanna Turner, Vicki Morgan, and Jane Quinn. His sister, Sally Turner and his brother, Frederick Sargent predeceased him. His first wife, Mary, died in 1960 from medical complications. Bob was in the army towards the end of World War II, wounded and received a Purple Heart. Subsequently, he attended and graduated from Harvard University. Living in Branford, Connecticut, he built his own house, then eventually moved to Charlottesville, Virginia to join other members of his family who were already living there. He purchased a house and acreage in Earlysville, married, and devoted his time to investing, preserving wildlife, organic farming, and forest conservation. He was a kind, very generous and gentle man with a gift for language, a love of music, literature, poetry, and fine art. He and his wife Marion travelled extensively for many years. He ended a long life of 94 years that had been blessed with an active, healthy body and an intelligent mind. Bob was well loved and will be missed.
