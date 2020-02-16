Roger Dennis Scanlan, age 84, of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on April 1, 1935, in St. Paul, Minn., he was the son of Rosemary Gill Scanlan and Charles Scanlan. They both preceded him in death. He was president of his class at Georgetown Preparatory School in Rockville, Md., and he attended Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Roger is survived by his loving sister, Jean Marie Scanlan and his caring cousin, Theodore J. Collins. Many other dear cousins and friends were part of his extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. A reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Thomas Aquinas Building Fund at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 401 Alderman Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Service information
11:00AM
401 Alderman Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
