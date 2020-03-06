Michael John Scanlon, 82, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Fishersville, Va. Michael was born in Hartford, Conn., to the late Robert G. and Edith A. (Nelson) Scanlon on August 14, 1937. He married Patricia A. DiMauro on June 25, 1960, in Middletown, Conn. He worked in the insurance business for over 50 years. He was a past master of the St. Johns Masonic Lodge No. 1, in Middletown, Conn. He was a member of the Shriners International and Acca Temple Bag Pipe Band, in Richmond, Va. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and his brother, David Nelson Scanlon. Michael is survived by his daughters, Sarah E. Scanlon, Katherine A. Scanlon, and Heather S. Payne; and his grandchildren, Morgan E. Rittenhouse, Benjamin D. Rittenhouse, Liam A. Payne, Aidan P. Payne, and Ronan E. Payne. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville, Road, #43, Keswick, VA 22947. A reception will be held in the Parish house immediately following. The family asks for any donations to go to Grace Episcopal Church. The family of Michael J. Scanlon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Reverend Miles Smith and Grace Episcopal Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, in Waynesboro, Va. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

