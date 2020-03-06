Michael John Scanlon, 82, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Fishersville, Va. Michael was born in Hartford, Conn., to the late Robert G. and Edith A. (Nelson) Scanlon on August 14, 1937. He married Patricia A. DiMauro on June 25, 1960, in Middletown, Conn. He worked in the insurance business for over 50 years. He was a past master of the St. Johns Masonic Lodge No. 1, in Middletown, Conn. He was a member of the Shriners International and Acca Temple Bag Pipe Band, in Richmond, Va. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and his brother, David Nelson Scanlon. Michael is survived by his daughters, Sarah E. Scanlon, Katherine A. Scanlon, and Heather S. Payne; and his grandchildren, Morgan E. Rittenhouse, Benjamin D. Rittenhouse, Liam A. Payne, Aidan P. Payne, and Ronan E. Payne. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville, Road, #43, Keswick, VA 22947. A reception will be held in the Parish house immediately following. The family asks for any donations to go to Grace Episcopal Church. The family of Michael J. Scanlon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Reverend Miles Smith and Grace Episcopal Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, in Waynesboro, Va. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
City moved forward with Dewberry study despite concerns from officials
-
Richardson, firefighter trade barbs in heated email exchange
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
Behind six-game winning streak, Virginia men's basketball team surges into ACC title contention
-
Jay Huff narrowly misses triple-double as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.