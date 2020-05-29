Dr. William Jerrold Scheuren, retired Col. U.S. Marine Corp., 83, of Hood, Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 17, 1936, to the late Henry Scheuren and Hilda Martin Scheuren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Leota Rose Hammons Scheuren and a sister, Diane Clem. Upon graduating Navel flight school, he joined the Marine Corp. as a fighter pilot, where flew over 150 combat missions in Vietnam, in the F4 Phantom jet. As a Lt. he was one of the original test pilots for the Harrier jet program. Upon retiring from the Marine Corps., he worked in advanced aeronautical research for the Federal Government, Department of Defense, and NASA. He received PHD's in Applied Research and in Philosophy from the University of Virginia. Bill enjoyed performance vehicles, raising cattle on his farm in Madison County, playing golf at Greene Hills, and taking care of all stray animals that would cross his path. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Sue Scheuren of Melbourne, Fla., Denise Vivian McGay of Hood, Va., and Karen Lynn Crosby of Ruckersville, Va.; sisters, Vivian L. Klinger of Pa., and Elaine McNeil of Fla.; grandchildren, Tabitha Gohn, Christie Dingeman, Amber Scheuren, Michael Mulcahy, David Mulcahy, William Mulcahy, Adam Mulcahy, Jason Mulcahy, Thomas Mulcahy, Robert Scheuren, Jonathan Crosby, Katrina Glenn; and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorial and burial services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bill's favorite charity, Best Friends Animal Society.

