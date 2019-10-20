Stephen Eugene Schnatterly died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Steve was born on October 2, 1938, in Topeka, Kansas, to William Lee Schnatterly and Louise Kittell Schnatterly. The family moved to Seattle where he grew up. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physics in 1960 and a Master of Science in Physics in 1961 from the University of Washington. He received a PhD in Physics from the University of Illinois in 1965. There he met (at Folk Dancing) and married Patricia Tingley. Steve joined the Physics Faculty at Princeton University in 1965, where he began/continued his research in optical properties of solids. He spent the 1970/71 academic year in France, partly at CNRS near Paris. His hobbies included sailplaning, sculling, wood carving, and various nature activities in Charlottesville such as StreamWatch, Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards and bird watching. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially to the south of France. In 1977, Steve moved to the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, as the Francis H. Smith Professor of Physics continuing his research in Experimental Condensed Matter Physics. He was made a Fellow of the American Physical Society in 1985 for developing and applying optical techniques to improving our fundamental understanding of various excitations in solids. While at Virginia, he was a founding member of the Faculty Forum for Scientific Research, Chair of the Department of Physics, Chair of the Faculty Senate, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies, and Director of the Center for Advanced Studies. He remained on the faculty until his retirement in 2003. He is survived by his wife, Patricia of 56 years; his daughter, Karen Schnatterly and husband, Robert Doljanac, of Columbia, Mo.; his son, John Schnatterly and wife, Pamela Rogers Schnatterly and their children, Evan and Avery of Westwood, Mass. Thank you for your thoughts for Steve. Memorial service for family will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwood.com.
