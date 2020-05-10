July 24, 1931 - Thursday, April 30, 2020 Edward Francis Schuler, 88, of Keswick, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after complications from surgery. Edward was born on July 24, 1931, in New York, New York, to the late Albert and Gertrude McGinnis Schuler. Ed attended Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, New York. He then served his country in The Korean War before being honorably discharged and attending The University of Kentucky, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. From there, he worked for several companies including The National Canners Association, Schaefer Brewery as a certified master brewer, and Wallerstein - Division of Baxter Laboratories in Chicago. By 1977, from a barn in his New Hampshire backyard, Ed had started his own business, International Enzyme Co., which he sold just three years later to Boehringer Ingelheim, who partnered with Amano Pharmaceutical and together created Amano International Enzyme Co. in Troy, Va., where Ed was President. In 1988, he resigned to follow his calling and started what is now a leading business in the enzyme industry, BIO-CAT, Inc., with his son, Chris. Ed holds 12 enzyme patents all pertaining to the Pharmaceutical Industry as well as the Dietary Supplement Industry. Ed was a thoroughbred owner and would often be found handicapping races. He was a loyal Red Sox and Virginia sports fan. He was an avid golfer and loved to watch his children and grandchildren compete in sports. Ed will be remembered as being humble, selfless, and compassionate by his family, friends, and employees. His competitive nature and witty sayings will be missed, but carried on. Of all his success and accomplishments throughout his lifetime, the most important to him was his family. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Reilly Schuler; son, Kevin Kennedy Schuler; brothers Albert and Richard Schuler. Edward is survived by five children, Deborah Fiscaletti (Mark) of Florida, Robin Schuler of Keswick, Christopher Schuler (Donna) of Ivy, Cailin Collier (Andy) of Charlottesville, and Matthew Schuler of California; 10 grandchildren, two great- grandchildren. A private service was held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Edward was interred next to Patricia at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, once family and friends can gather. If you are interested in providing a gift in his honor, the family has designated the Foundation at Sentara Martha Jefferson for donations in orthopedics or emergency services https://www.mjhfoundation.org/donatenow/tribute and also The Charlottesville Boys and Girls Club. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com. Teague Funeral Service 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903
