Matthew Dennis Schuler, 46, of Big Bear Lake, California, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Matthew was born on August 23, 1973, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to the late Edward and Patricia Reilly Schuler. Matthew graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Virginia, where he was a student athlete and a member of the color guard. Matthew had a great passion for life including travel, music, and pursuing a career in the film industry, landing him small parts in various movies and videos. He also spent many years working as a bartender and restaurateur, in 2013 he opened nine Restaurant in Wilmington, N.C. He was a strong advocate for those working in hospitality and very involved with his community. Often known as "Mister Tall, Dark, and Handsome", he never met a stranger - making friends and connections everywhere he went. He enjoyed offering help to anyone that needed it, and if he couldn't, he always knew a "buddy" that could. People naturally gravitated to his charming personality, his knowledge of many things, and his laughter. Matthew was an avid sports fan (Go Red Sox!) and athlete, playing many sports throughout high school and college including basketball, football, and baseball. This led him to proudly coach and support his nieces and nephews in their athletic ventures. Matthew adored his parents and loved his siblings. He cherished his nieces and nephews their whole lives, treating them as if they were his own children. He offered advice, gave comfort, supported, lovingly teased, and protected them. He gave the biggest hugs and the highest high fives. Matthew left a mark wherever he went and with whomever he met, but perhaps he left the largest footprint with his family in Virginia. In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Kennedy Schuler. Matthew is survived by four siblings, Deborah Fiscaletti (Mark) of Florida, Robin Schuler of Keswick, Christopher Schuler (Donna) of Ivy, and Cailin Collier (Andy) of Charlottesville; six nephews, four nieces, and two great-nieces. He is also survived by his partner, Jacqueline Kravette of California. A Celebration of Life will be held at some point next year. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Virginia Chapter.
