Elizabeth Aurell Schutz went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was 95 years old. Betty was born in Tokyo, Japan in 1925 but spent most of her childhood in Richmond, Va. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and later graduated from the College of William and Mary with a degree in Psychology. Betty met her husband, Henry Schutz Jr., in college; and their marriage of almost 60 years resulted in the birth of seven children, six grandchildren, and 12 great- grandchildren. Betty's most important profession was being a mother which led her to the vital roles of junior choir director, substitute music teacher, piano instructor, gardener, artist, community volunteer, and friend. Betty and Henry raised their family in Falls Church, Va. where they lived for more than 20 years. After Henry's retirement from the FBI in 1974 they moved to New York, then to Gloucester, Va. where Betty became an accomplished portrait artist and instructor. Betty and Henry's last two years together were spent in Williamsburg, the place their relationship had begun decades earlier. Following her husband's death, Betty resided in Charlottesville and Fairfax, Va. to be nearer her children. She continued to fill her life and others' with harmony, friendship, pastels and piano music, which seemed to flow effortlessly from her soul through her fingers. Betty was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her parents, Verner and Leila Aurell; her youngest son, Robert; and her devoted husband, Henry. She is survived by her loving children, Henry Schutz III, Carolyn and Bob Bowman, Ken and Diane Schutz, all of Fairfax, Va.; Jim and Leslie Schutz of Jerusalem, Israel, and Kathryn and Ed Amrhein of Richmond, Va. Her survivors also include her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren who reside across the country and the world, yet have always resided close in her heart. There was a private graveside service at Abingdon Episcopal Church Cemetery, Gloucester County, Va. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, where Betty will be interred next to her husband who was buried on the same day exactly 14 years earlier. Betty's beautiful smile and spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.