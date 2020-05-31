January 10, 1932 - May 28, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of 88 year-old Edward W. Schwab on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Avra Schwab, and his beloved children. He will be greatly missed by his children, Andrew Schwab (Aliza Bricklin), Hilary Schwab, Randi Marshall (Scott Marshall) and wonderful grandchildren, Jacob Schwab, Rachel Schwab, Alison Shapiro, Melanie Shapiro, Danielle Horridge, Zachary Horridge, and Shauna Marshall. Ed grew up in Jamaica, New York and lived many years on Long Island where he was a decorator. He then followed his dream and established Autumn Hill Vineyards making wine for 40 years. A virtual memorial service will be held at Temple Shalom attended by only the immediate family on Sunday, May 31, 2020, 11 a.m. All are invited to join online to watch this service at https://www.naplestemple.org/media/ Contributions can be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, Fla. or Temple Shalom of Naples, Fla. or Hadassah. As a tribute to Ed, please pour yourself a glass of wine and toast his memory. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. www.legacyoptions.com
