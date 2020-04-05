April 26, 1931 - Monday, March 30, 2020 John Anthony Schwab Jr. "Jack", 88, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. He was born on April 26, 1931, in Williamsport, Pa., the son of John Anthony Schwab and Fanny Lowman Schwab, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jan Hasbrouck Schwab; and his sisters, Eleanor Gifford Wallace, Louise Buffington Gifford, Katherine Gifford Schwab and Elizabeth Newton McLaughlin. Jack grew up in a large family. His father's career with the railroad resulted in many moves for the family. Jack attended McDonogh School in Baltimore, Md., a military boarding school where he excelled in sports as captain of the football team, Maryland state champion wrestler and pitcher of the Maryland state Champion baseball team. He was inducted into the McDonogh School Athletic Hall of Fame, served as president of his 1950 class and reached the highest possible rank of Cadet Lt. Col. and Head Officer Corps of Cadets. Jack then attended the University of Virginia, where he continued wrestling and baseball, was Army ROTC, and a member of Imp Society, Lambda Pi, and TILKA. He married Jan Hasbrouck, whom he had dated since he was 17, the summer before their fourth year and graduated from University of Virginia in 1954. After a brief time in Elmira, N.Y., the couple moved back to Charlottesville. Jack began a lifelong career in real estate, starting Alcova Realty and serving as President of the Charlottesville Board of Realtors and Regional Vice President of the State Board of Realtors. Together, he and Jan bought the old house at "Key West", developing the Key West Subdivision and making it their home for 50 years. Jack is survived by a large family whom he loved passionately - three children, all of Charlottesville, John Schwab, Kathy Graves and Carl Schwab; nine grandchildren, Caitlin Madden (Sam) of Boston, Mass., Jake Schwab of Richmond, Va., Whit Graves, Chad Graves (Lucy Ann) and Jack Graves, all of Charlottesville, Emily Rotola (John) of Oilville, Va., Maggie Robertson (Eric) of Charlottesville, Jay Schwab (Elise) of Wytheville, Va., and Abby Schwab of Charlotte, N.C.; and five great-grandchildren, Amelia Madden and Lindy Madden, Lofton Graves and Thatcher Graves, Lettie Graves and Hadley Robertson. He is also survived by his brother and very best friend, Bernard Schwab (Watts) of Charlottesville. Although he will be sorely missed by us all, his memory will always be alive through the great stories he told with that quick wit and charming grin, the outrageous adventures he lived and his tremendous vision that always kept him looking forward without fear of failure. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, who lovingly cared for both Jack and Jan for many years. A private graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Most Popular
-
Northam issues stay-at-home order until June 10; 25 deaths, 1,020 infected with COVID-19 in Virginia
-
Trump approves disaster declaration for commonwealth; 1,706 cases, 41 deaths of COVID-19 reported in Va.
-
What outdoor physical activity is allowed under Virginia’s stay-at-home order?
-
UVa to open new hospital tower early to boost capacity
-
UPDATED: Charlottesville area sees first death from COVID-19; local confirmed cases increase
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.