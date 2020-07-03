William Eugene Sclater, 90, died peacefully at his Lake Monticello home in Palmyra, on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1930, in Cary, North Carolina, to the late Marcus Winn Sclater and Lelia Pearle Wright Sclater. In his early youth, he moved with his family to Fluvanna County where he lived most of his life. Mr. Sclater was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Wright Sclater. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Jean Lois Wood Sclater; four children, William E. Sclater Jr. "Butch" and his wife, Karin, of Palmyra, Daniel W. Sclater and his wife, Kay, of Prince William, Patricia Trader and her husband, Gary, of Palmyra, and Gregory W. Sclater and his wife, Pamela, of Palmyra; one brother, Marcus Weldon Sclater "MW" and his wife, Shirley, of Ashland; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mr. Sclater championed hard work and earning a respectable living and found it so rewarding that he continued working through his 80s. He was a business owner/operator in multiple career fields to include farming, logging, trucking, residential construction and commercial real estate. His final venture was the development of the Crofton Plaza at Lake Monticello providing convenient access to gas, shopping, medical, and other business facilities. He strongly believed in God, family, and helping others. He was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church and supported Calvary Chapel and other local churches. Most recently, the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce awarded him the 2015 Community Impact Award for his outstanding community service and concurrently Meals on Wheels recognized his dedication and service to those in need. Due to continuing health concerns related to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held. A virtual service will be live streamed on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. the service can be viewed at https://youtu.be/xpqljRCRpH8 . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Monticello Rescue Squad or Fluvanna County Meals on Wheel.

