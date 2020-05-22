June 18, 1965 - Saturday, May 16, 2020 Carlton "Bill Nick" Scott of Charlottesville, Va., peacefully departed this life on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Augusta Scott of Esmont, Va. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Lamar Gordon (Paris); daughter, Alexis Gordon; sister, Francine Chambers (Anthony); two nieces, Tarra Hudson (Phil) and Heather Chambers; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was employed by the BP Service Station on Pantops for many years and could be seen walking the streets of Charlottesville to the beat of his own drum. A special thank you to Carolyn Gordon, Tammy Hitt, and Mary Lewis When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, there will be a special service to celebrate his life during the fall of 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlton Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries