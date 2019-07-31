Elizabeth Pinkerton Scott, 104, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Born in Bergen County, N.J., on April 24, 1915 to Evelyn Wayland Pinkerton and Dr. William Alfred Pinkerton, she was a graduate of Stuart Hall School and Sweet Briar College. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederic William Scott; and her brothers, Dr. Alfred W. Pinkerton, Bledsoe C. Pinkerton, and Alan B. Pinkerton. She is survived by three sons, Fred W. Scott, Jr., and his wife, Karen K. Turner, of Albemarle County, Va., Alfred P. Scott and his wife, Meredith Stanley Scott, of Richmond, Va., and R. Strother Scott and his wife, Evelina Massie Scott, of Richmond, Va.; six grandchildren, Alexandra Scott of New Orleans, La., Frederic W. Scott, IV, of Austin, Texas, Sara Scott Adamson of Wilson, Wyo., Katherine Hope Scott of New York City, N.Y., R. Strother Scott, Jr., of Boston, Mass., and Evelina Scott of Boston, Mass.; two great granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a Trustee of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Greenwood, Va., and past President of the Sweet Briar College Alumnae Association, the University of Virginia Hospital Auxiliary, and the Albemarle Garden Club. She was a member of the founding committee and Board of Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge and she served on the Governing Council of the Miller Center of Public Affairs. For many decades, she was a reader for Recording for the Blind. A principal joy was her sixty-year membership in the "Albemarle Pippins," a ladies' tennis group that, in wintertime, transformed itself into child- and community-improvement discussions over needlework. Annually, the "Albemarle Pippins" spousesthese being "Winesaps"were included in a dinner at which a perpetual "Most Sets Won" trophy (worth about $3.00) was awarded to great acclaim. As a child, she spent much time at her father's family farm, Ingleside, at North Garden, Va. After college, she lived briefly in New York City, then in 1938 moved to Charlottesville, Va., where she and her husband were married the following year. They lived in Richmond and Afton, and in 1940 bought the property at North Garden which they named Bundoran Farm. In 1945, when World War II ended, they were at last able to settle there, where she lived until she moved to Westminster-Canterbury in October, 2007. The Scott family is deeply grateful to the loving staff at Westminster Canterbury and extends their profound thanks to a host of caregivers in her apartment, at the Clinic, and on the Healthcare unit. These "angels flying close to the ground"skilled, patient, kind, cheerful, and gentle nurses and companionswere always at Elizabeth's side. Our archangel has been since 1983for the last thirty-six yearsMrs. Clara Nelson who has been Elizabeth Scott's devoted supporter, her ally in all things, and her dear friend. Other generous spiritsher ministers, loving friends, caring neighborshave visited Elizabeth for short and cheerful chats, and to give thanks. A memorial Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 7599 Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Greenwood, Va. A reception will follow the service at 11:45 a.m. at King Family Vineyard, 6550 Roseland Farm, Crozet, Va. Burial will be private at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the WCBR Foundation Fellow-ship Fund, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
