Joshua James Scott, 41, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 3, 2020, following a courageous battle with gastroesophageal junction cancer. Joshua was born on October 5, 1978, in Waverly, Va., the son of Chris C. and Cynthia L. Scott, and brother of Justin C. Scott. He graduated salutatorian of Surry County High School in 1996, where he participated in numerous academic and extracurricular activities, including varsity baseball. A first-generation college student, Joshua attended the University of Virginia on a full academic scholarship. He shared his love of the University by contributing in countless ways to student life, assuming leadership roles in the University Guide Service, Residence Life, and the Z Society, among other organizations. Joshua was chosen by his classmates to be resident of the Augustus S. Blagden "Good Guy" Room, 15 West Lawn. He graduated from UVA in 2000 with degrees in American Government and Religious Studies, and even before graduation, he had fully immersed himself in the world of Virginia politics. Over the course of a purpose-driven career, Joshua worked for the late State Senator Emily Couric of Charlottesville, at the UVA Center for Politics, and in the Development Office for the UVA Cancer Center. Most recently, he served as the Vice President for Development at the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, the non-profit that owns and operates Monticello. There he led a historic fundraising campaign and was proud of his role in preserving Monticello for generations to come. Family, friends, and colleagues will remember Joshua for his strength of character, his selfless nature, and his generous spirit. He made friends easily and kept them; people from all walks of life were drawn to his warmth and good humor. Joshua was a hunting buddy, a fishing companion, a mentor, and a loyal friend, never more than a phone call away. However, nothing mattered more to Joshua than time with his family. His devotion to his wife, Anne Iverson, and his boys, Graham (age 9) and Andrew (age 5), was unparalleled. From the daily routines to the special moments, Joshua always made sure they knew how much he loved them. As challenging as their journey has been over the last few years, it brought them closer as a family and provided opportunities for them to share their love for each other in unexpected ways. Joshua is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Iverson (Vest) Scott; adoring sons, James Graham Scott and Andrew Hawks Scott; parents, Chris C. Scott and Cynthia L. Scott of Waverly, Va.; brother, Justin C. Scott and his wife, Tina, of Waverly, Va., and their children, Timberly, Stihl, and Amber; mother-in-law, Anne Kay Vest of Charlottesville, Va.; brother-in-law, D. Cabell Vest of Richmond, Va.; a special family friend, Laura Leatherwood of Claremont, Va.; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl H. Scott and Irene P. Scott, and James R. Mueller and Marguerite S. Mueller, all of Waverly, Va. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Tri Le, Karra Lee, and Annie Scatena at the UVA Cancer Center for their dedicated, compassionate care as well as the wonderful nurses at the UVA Infusion Center at Pantops. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Hospice House of Charlottesville for their exceptional kindness and support. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider making a memorial contribution to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
