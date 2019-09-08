"If you can fill the unforgiving minute with sixty seconds' worth of distance run" A favorite line from Kipling's poem "If" begins to capture the spirit and life of Sidney Buford Scott. Happiest when he was "doing good things with nice people", Buford humbly, joyously, and energetically served his church, community, clients and family throughout his lifetime. His ability to bring clarity to a vision and then enthusiastically inspire others to join him in a worthy cause was one of his greatest gifts. Known as a true southern gentleman, who valued honesty, integrity, humility, and curiosity, he dedicated a lifetime of service to many organizations, including the "small, but highly respected" firm of Scott & Stringfellow, where his clients' interests always came first, Elk Hill Farm, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and the University of Virginia (Go Hoos!), along with many other civic, educational, community and corporate interests. Hard-working to a fault, when he made time to "wile away an hour" with family and friends (and a whiskey sour), he filled Kipling's unforgiving minute with deep connection, great humor, and unbounded love. Wonderful memories of time spent with him will be carried on by his brother and sisters; their families; his three children; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his beloved wife, Susie. In his final days he was surrounded by extended family in a place filled with an abundance of lifelong memories. After returning to his home in Richmond, in the words of Buford's favorite poem "Little Breeches" by John Hay, "the angels swooped down and toted him" to his God and Maker. A celebration of Buford's life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. (bow ties encouraged), followed by a graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Buford's honor may be made to Elk Hill Farm, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Sheltering Arms Foundation, the Jefferson Scholars Foundation at the University of Virginia, or the charity of your choice.
