January 4,1932 - Sunday, February 16, 2020 Betty Lou Scruggs, age 88, of Charlottesville, Va., died Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born on January 4,1932, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lucian R. and Virginia Hall Scruggs and a beloved nephew, Rick Scruggs. Betty Lou lived a long and full life. She was a charter member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church, where she served as a teacher and youth sponsor, and she sang in the senior choir, 'The Silver Chords". She was an employee of State Farm Insurance Co. for 45 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Omicron Master Chapter, and had received all the degrees, as well as serving in every office. She was also a member of the Doe Club of Charlottesville Elks Lodge, #389. She travelled extensively on cruises to various parts of the world. She enjoyed reading, gardening and listening to Elvis music! As long as her health permitted, she was an avid UVA Women's Basketball fan. Betty Lou is survived by a brother. Randy, and his wife, Judy, of Charlottesville; a niece, Dr. Katherine Scruggs; her husband, Pete Smith; and a great-nephew, Wyatt Smith, all of Allison Park, Pa. She is also survived by a special cousin, Janice Potter and her husband, Rom, of Midlothian, Va.; a half-aunt, Joyce Page and her husband, Sammy, of Crozet, Va.; a great-niece, Kristina Scruggs of Va. Beach, Va.; and a great-nephew, Patrick Scruggs, of Staunton, Va. Betty Lou was born in the Woolen Mills Neighborhood 88 years ago. She leaves to mourn her memory several friends from that area, Kate Burke and Jim Benedict, Michelle Martin and Pete Syme and Jenny Akerman, who were so faithful to her through the years. Family night will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church on Saturday, February 22, 2020, officiated by Scott Carter and Stan Martin. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Cherry Avenue Christian Church. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.

