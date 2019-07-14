Ruby Pearl O'Brien Gough Seale, 75, of Scottsville, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born on June 26, 1944, in Fluvanna County, a daughter of the late John Willie and Lee Nora (Pace) O'Brien. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Edward Davis; four brothers, Ernest and John O'Brien, Roy Lee Davis, and William Ray Davis; and a sister, Lois Joanne O'Brien. Ruby retired from Comdial of Charlottesville and had previously worked at the Uniroyal Plant in Scottsville. She was a member of Fox Memorial Baptist Church in Scottsville. She enjoyed birdwatching, dancing, cooking and hosting Sunday dinners for her family, whom she loved dearly. Survivors include two sons, Phillip Gough and Kerry Gough; two grandsons, Phillip Gough Jr. and John William Gough; her siblings, Joyce Taylor and husband, Luke, Edward O'Brien and wife, Gloria, Norma Taylor and husband, Reid, David Davis and wife, Virginia, James Davis, and Virginia Hunt and husband, Mike; two sisters-in-law, Edna and Muriel O'Brien; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Fox Memorial Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday evening, July 15, 2019, at Fox Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.