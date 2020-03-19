Joyce Rockhill Seibert of Charlottesville, Virginia, born on May 3, 1949, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 16, 2020. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, William Hill Seibert II of Charlottesville, Virginia, and their children and families, William Lincoln Seibert II and Tre Seibert, Ari and Alex of Oregon City, Oregon; Andrew and Kim Sleeman, Caitlyn, Sophie, Will and Chloe of Short Hills, New Jersey; Eddie and Chantal Boxer, Jackson, Eloise, and Fiona of Brookline, Massachusetts; sisters and their husbands, Gerald and Dory McDowell of Hadley, Pennsylvania; David and Anitra Archer of Charlottesville, Virginia; and Stephen and Peg Janecko of Hartland, Wisconsin; many beloved nieces and nephews and their families; her "adopted" children and their families, Jason and Nicole Burke, Carolyn, Brennan, Rebekah Joyce, and Elaine of Libertyville, Ill.; Jonathan and Lori Franklin, Hope, Ainsley, Felicity and Tucker of Miami, Fla.; Tom and Dyanne Martin, Wheaton, Ill., and many dear and treasured friends including her prayer partner of 37 years, Dawn Vasallo of Miami, Fla. Joyce was predeceased in 1973 by her husband, David Campbell Haver formerly of Sewickley, Pa., by her parents, Victor P. and Helen L. Rockhill formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and by her brother, Victor P. Rockhill Jr. and his wife, Lois formerly of Whitesburg, Georgia. Joyce grew up in rural western Pennsylvania and graduated magna cum laude from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa. followed by graduate work in piano performance at the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. Her professional career included work in human resources at Connecticut General Life Insurance Company in Hartford, Connecticut, and various management positions at Equitable Life Assurance Society in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, New York City, and Miami. She was active in historic preservation through The Villagers, Inc. in Coral Gables, Florida and in women's leadership at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church. After moving to Virginia, Joyce served as President of the Wednesday Music Club of Charlottesville: counseled at the Pregnancy Centers of Virginia; provided a helping hand to Georgia's Healing House; and served on the board of ODYSSEY. Her career years were far surpassed by the deeper interests of her heartservice to her Savior and Lord through her church; opening her home for hospitality; preparing meals for others; story time in the hammock with her grandchildren; bonds with her sisters in the Lord and closest friends. Her deepest desire was to love and honor her Lord and leave a legacy of hope and faith in Jesus Christ to all those she knew. John 11:25 "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me though he may die, he shall live." In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joyce's memory to Wednesday Music Club, P.O. Box 7642, Charlottesville, VA 22906, or ThriVe Women's Healthcare of Central Va., 1416 Greenbrier Place, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or to a charity of your choosing. Due to the coronavirus situation, there will not be a funeral at this time. However, when life gets back to normal, we will hold a memorial service.
