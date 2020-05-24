George Thomas Seitz, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas Seitz and Annabelle Seitz; and his brother, Kenneth Seitz. He is survived by his devoted children, son, Timothy James and his wife, Lauren; son, Jonathan Wesley and his wife, Catina; four grandchildren, Kalley Elizabeth, Megan Olivia, William Thomas, and Kaitlin Aria; two brothers, Gary Seitz and his wife, Janine, and Greg Seitz; a sister, Marcia Jones; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Bedner; many nieces and nephews and wonderful longtime friends. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in Turkey and Germany. During his military days in Colorado, he drove President Eisenhower's wife Mamie as one of his details. After four years in the Air Force, he joined the N.J. State Police and retired as Lieutenant after 26 years of service. During his police career, he had many commendations and has provided security for both President Ronald Reagan and President Carter. George was a devoted husband, father, son, and a wonderful friend who helped anyone in need. He was an avid hunter whose favorite pastime was hunting with his sons, brothers, and friends. His hunting trips included New Zealand, Alaska, and yearly trips to Colorado hunting camps. He loved to travel all over the world with his wife, Tessa. His love of sports brought him to all his grandchildren's softball, volleyball, and basketball games and many memorable fishing trips. He spent many years coaching both sons in baseball. A private graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens officiated by the Reverend Barrett Owen of the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rockfish Fire Dept. or St. Jude.
