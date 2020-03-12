ROANOKE, Va. Hazel Henrietta Swisher Sensabaugh, 107, passed from this earthly life to her heavenly home on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Roanoke. She was born on September 9, 1912, daughter of the late William M. and Hattie Mae Swisher in Rockbridge County. Hazel was a member of Rainbow Forest Baptist Church, Troutville. She is survived by two daughters, Joyce and husband, Terry Brooks, of Waynesboro and Jean Angell of Roanoke; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great- grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at McKinley United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1035 McKinley Road, Middlebrook, Va. Pastor Michael Grooms will officiate. Oakey's Vinton Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Sensabaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries