On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Arthur M. Shalloway, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 97. Arthur was born on March 20, 1922, in Atlanta, Ga., to David and Jean Shalloway. He graduated in 1943 from Ga. Tech, one year early, so he could serve in World War II. Arthur married Johanna Latta in 1955. They raised one son, David Shalloway, and one daughter, Heidi Shalloway. Johanna preceded him in death. She was his true love- he often said he had a wonderful 60 years of life with her. He was an Electronics Engineer, who designed and built computers. He derived great satisfaction from his work, and especially from educating others along the way. Throughout his life, Arthur set an example for living a good and full life, and accepting what fate had in store. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery.
