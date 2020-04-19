October 19, 1935 - Thursday, April 9, 2020 Mildred Anne Irby Shelton, age 84, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 9, 2020, due to complications from a broken hip. Mildred was born on October 19, 1935 in Altavista, Va. Mildred spent her early years in Charlottesville, attending Clark, Venable and Lane High Schools. After high school she moved to Norfolk where she worked in retail and retired from Macy's after many years. Mildred was well-known for her incredible work ethic, devotion to her younger sister, Shirley and her mouth-watering chocolate chip cookies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Dan Irby Sr.; brother, Dan Leroy Irby Jr.; brother-in-law, Pete Seiler and nephew, Jeff Irving. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Seiler; and daughters, Fran Fleischman (Bob), Wanda Jackson, Glenda Shelton and Vickie Fortson (Warren). Mildred was known as "Grammy" to her grandchildren, Jason Spangler, Matthew Wood, Cara Bickers, Nigel Wood, Amber Senters, Maria Beabout, Austin Morris, Elizabeth Fortson and Brandon Morris; along with 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Her family is overwhelmed with gratitude for the excellent care she received at the UVA Medical Center; especially Dr. Kristi Rose and the ICU staff. Mildred will be cremated according to her wishes and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope for the World-India, a mission that Mildred faithfully supported: c/o Riley and Debbie Shelton, PO Box 835 Hartwell, GA 30643 or online @ hftwindia.org.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.