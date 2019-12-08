Ernest Ray Shelton Sr. died peacefully at his home in southern Albemarle County surrounded by his four children on Thursday, December 5, 2019. "Bud" Shelton, as he was known to his family and many friends, was born in Pittsylvania County on April 5, 1920, the son of Chesley Wade Shelton and Annie Laurie Parker Shelton. His parents purchased a farm in Amherst County in 1922 and raised their eight children there. He was married in May, 1942 to his beloved wife, Mary Margaret Davis Shelton. They celebrated their 70th anniversary before her death in December, 2012. Bud was a man defined by deeply seated values, faith, family, hard work, and service to the community, to the Commonwealth, and to country. He led his family, and all who knew him, by example rather than exhortation. He was always first on the job, and the last to leave. Second Lieutenant Shelton served honorably as a B-17 pilot in World War II until his plane and crew were shot down over Germany in 1944 and he served out the rest of the war as a POW in Stalag Luft 1. After the war, he and Mary returned to the farm in Amherst and started a family. Throughout his life, he was an expert and energetic gardener, farmer, woodsman, hunter, and fisherman. In addition to his farming, he served Amherst County as local Forest Warden for the Virginia Division of Forestry. In 1961, Bud accepted the position of Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the Division of Forestry which brought him to Charlottesville. This position would capitalize on his many skills including carpentry, construction, road work, and his knowledge of Virginia's vast forests and natural heritage. Both he and his wife were attracted to Charlottesville for the educational advantages it offered their children. He enjoyed seeing eight graduations from the University of his children and grandchildren. Bud Shelton was an ardent fan of UVA sports. He was a lifelong season-ticket holder and a long-time usher at Virginia basketball, football, lacrosse and other sports programs. He retired from the Virginia Department of Forestry in January 1987 after purchasing a small farm in southern Albemarle County. This return to the land was the long held goal he and his wife had intended since leaving Amherst. It would be a base for their children and grandchildren as the family grew. They came every summer and most vacations after Bud and Mary retired. His four children survive him, Charlotte Jean Shelton, Ernest Ray Shelton Jr. and wife, Margaret, William Chesley Shelton and wife, Cynthia, and Todd Davies Shelton. Eight of his nine grandchildren also survive, Dr. Joseph William Shelton (Sundi), Charles Edward Brockenbrough Shelton (Ariane), Robert Davis Shelton (Lindsey), Anne Whiting Shelton, Dr. Mary Alice Shelton Putnam (William), Emily Elizabeth Shelton (1990-1991), Laura Trusilo Shelton, Amelia Bright Shelton and Laurel Ray Shelton; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eva Mae Shelton Thacker of Amherst County; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, North Garden, Va. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4637 Plank Road, North Garden, VA 22959, or to the Cove-Garden Ruritan Club, 4907 Plank Road, North Garden, VA 22959. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
