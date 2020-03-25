Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Thomas Rogers Shepherd Jr., went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren, he passed away peacefully at home following a long battle with cancer. Tom was an Investment Advisor with Davenport & Company, LLC and had worked in the financial industry for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynn Thornburg Shepherd. Together they were parishioners at the Church of the Incarnation and the Church of the Visitation in Topping. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Rogers Shepherd and Kathleen Ann Kelley Shepherd, and a brother, Joseph Shepherd. He is also survived by his three children, their spouses, and five grandchildren, Thomas Shepherd III and spouse, Mandy, of Fishersville with grandchildren, Cullen and Abigail; Valerie Wallace and spouse, David, of Kent Island, Md., with grandchildren, Savannah, Madeline, and Emma; and Daniel Shepherd and spouse, Robin of Mechanicsville. Tom is also survived by five brothers and sisters, Karen Shepherd of Basking Ridge, N.J., Ann Lugar of Charlottesville, Bay Coleman of Charlottesville, Christopher Shepherd of Willis Wharf, and Michael Shepherd and spouse, Michele of Glen Allen. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tom was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 28, 1943 and lived a majority of his life in Charlottesville. He was educated at Miss Nancy's School and the Venable School, graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria and earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Virginia. He married Lynn Thornburg on August 31, 1968, in Pinehurst, N.C., and then began his career as a salesman in Richmond, Va. They later moved to Norfolk, Va., where they welcomed their son, Tom III, and daughter, Valerie. Following a move to Waco and Fort Worth, Texas for his career with Southwestern Life Insurance Company, they welcomed a third child, Daniel. Desiring a move closer to his childhood home, Tom moved his family to Charlottesville in June 1980. He enjoyed model railroading, snow skiing, and boating. Above all, Tom was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Tom strongly believed in giving back to his community and Church. He was a member of the Jaycees in Norfolk, Texas, and Charlottesville and was a founding member of the Blue Ridge Mountains Rotary Club where he proudly served as president. He recently completed 30 years of volunteer service with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, achieving the position of district captain. He loved participating in projects that helped people, and regardless of his own long-term personal health issues, he maintained a positive spirit and was always more concerned about the well-being of others. Tom felt joy and thought it was a privilege to assist others however he could. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched. A Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be conducted in late summer or early fall at the Church of the Incarnation with Msgr Timothy Keeney officiating. A private family burial at Monticello Memory Gardens will follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following, University of Virginia, Emily Couric Cancer Center, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 1240 Lee Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903, The Catholic Relief Fund, 228 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 22911, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Friends may share condolences with the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
In memory
