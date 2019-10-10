Shepherd Sr., Stanley "Shep" Gordon

Stanley "Shep" Gordon Shepherd Sr., 95, of Fork Union, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 4, 2019.
He was the widower of Alta Irene Monday Shepherd; and is survived by his son, Stanley G. Shepherd Jr.; brother, Austin L. Shepherd; nieces, Sheila and Elizabeth; close friends, Billy, Kenny, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Anderson; and his pet cat, Hobo.
Shep proudly served in the U.S. Army as a MP during World War II. He was a member of the Shriners and was president of CWA Union.
Family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, his funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park.
