Johnnie Addeane Sherer, 95, of Charlottesville, Va., died on November 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her home. Johnnie was born on July 12, 1924, in Stigler, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle Robinson and Marion Wright, and her sister, Freida. Johnnie graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army Women's Corp during World War II. Afterwards, she attended business school and became an accountant. She married Lawrence, her first husband, and they moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they raised three daughters, Kathryn Kelley, Jo Ann Healey, and Cynthia Sprehe. Larry passed away in 1976, and she married her second husband, Harry Sherer, who passed away in 2011. They enjoyed 31 wonderful years of marriage together. Johnnie was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. She loved animals and enjoyed gardening and sewing. She is survived by her three children; her granddaughters Lindsey, Rebecka, Brenna, Haley, and Ruby; her grandson, David; and her great-granddaughter, Teagan. A mass celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Church of the Incarnation, with a viewing for family and friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (caspca.org). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
