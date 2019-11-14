Joyce Lillian Sherrill, 77, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on February 7, 1942, to the late Archie Ellis Roach and Georgie Lillian Frazier Roach. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy S. Madison of Charlottesville, Va.; son, Joseph Sherrill of Ruckersville, Va; brother, Lebert Roach and wife, Janet, of Elkton, Va; sisters, Janice Lamb and husband, Wendall, Doris Deane, and Carolyn Shifflett, all of Stanardsville, Va.; grandchildren, Jerry Madison Jr. of Dyke, Va., and Morgan Kowaleski of Princeton, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan Madison, Niko Kowaleski, and Hazel Kowaleski. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Nortonsville Pentecostal Church with Pastor Frank Chapman, Minister Rodney Olinger, and Minister Gary Walker officiating. Interment will be in Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church.
