Aileen B. Sherwood, 97, of Lake Monticello, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She is reunited with her husband, Edward, who passed away in 2011 and is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Thacker Brothers Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit thackerbrothers.com

To plant a tree in memory of Aileen Sherwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries