On August 28, 2019, Frank P. Sherwood, beloved husband of the late Frances (Susse) Sherwood; devoted father of Jeff Sherwood and his wife, Jae, and of Robin Sherwood and her husband, Andy Ziolkowski; dear grandfather of Evan Sherwood, Emily Ziolkowski, Lindsay Sherwood, Sonya Ziolkowski, and Amanda Sherwood; and great-grandfather of Quinn Sherwood. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit our website at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
