Carroll Winston Shifflett was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, on June 3, 1946, son of the late Odie Oliver Shifflett and Mattie Belle Shifflett, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle, Alice and Billy Shifflett. Also preceding him was a special friend, Herman Burton, who died when Carroll was a teenager, and he never forgot the special bond the two of them had. Hopefully, they are now reliving the good times they had in Meade Avenue Park. Carroll is survived by his son, Clayton Lee Shifflett and wife, Karen, and two grandchildren, Jead Winston Shifflett, United States Coast Guard, and Charlotte Ann Shifflett. He is also survived by Austin and Conner Graham who Carroll considered his grandchildren; his brothers, Steve Shifflett and Glenn Shifflett and his wife, Irene. Carroll loved spending time with his family and always talked about the good times he and his father had running Lupo's on Emmet Street. Carroll was a very generous person to people that he loved, and even to strangers. He always felt like he was everyone's big brother. Now, he can rest in peace. To honor his request, there will be no funeral services.
Shifflett, Carroll Winston
