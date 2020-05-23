Debra Frances Shifflett, 66, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after an extended illness. She spent the last year at home per her request. She was the only child of Ben O. Lam and Dorothy Frances Lam of Stanardsville, Va. and the oldest grandchild of the Rev. Ben Lam, Lizzie Lam, and Carmen and Cornelia Meadows. Debbie had a love for life and her dogs were her best friends. You could see Dolly, her mom, and Deb, driving to craft shows and shopping with her boxer riding along for the cruise. They were Tasha, Amber, Morgan, Brindy, and Kinzee. They were quite a team. She also had an eye for sports cars and clean cars. She loved her TR3 and her TR250 Triumphs and still had the TR3. She was a talented singer and was asked to sing in church with her dad, Mac, and also at funerals for friends and family. Her ability to sing was a great talent handed to her from the Lord. With that being said, she is survived by her dad, mom, and husband, Steve Shifflett; and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Middle River Cemetery officiated by Brother Rick Savage of Culpeper. Flowers are welcome. Corvid 19 requirements will be expected and followed.

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Shifflett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries