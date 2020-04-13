Earline Shifflett, 87, of White Hall, Virginia, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Earline was born in Albemarle County, on December 8, 1932, the daughter of the late Maggie M. Keyton and John H. Irvine. She was predeceased by her husband, E. Clinton Shifflett and her only child, Gary W. Shifflett who passed away November 2017. Earline lived most of her life in White Hall, as her husband was a farmer who was employed by The Clark Family at Tucked Away Dairy Farm. She was a homemaker, friend to many and a lover of her cats. Earline is survived by her sisters, Frances Nelson and her husband, Wayne and their children, Bonnie and Janet; and her sister, Doris Sites and her children, Tim and Doug, all of Baltimore, Maryland. Also, surviving are her sisters-in-law, Faye Gibson and Genevieve Shifflett; and her caregiving nieces, Tammy Coleman, Carol Conley and Brenda Morris, all of White Hall. She also leaves behind many other special nieces and nephews and a grandson. The family would like to thank Pastor Alan Follett and her church family at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in White Hall for the support, the visits, the prayers, the cards and all the special things you did for her. We would also like to thank her special friends, Pete and Florence Bruce of White Hall, and The Baber family at Piedmont Store and their entire staff (she loved the pizza with everything and the sausage biscuits). A very special thanks to the staff at English Meadows in Crozet for the care and compassion that you gave Earline. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 4492 Garth Road, Crozet, VA 22932.
