Earman Earl Shifflett, 78, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his home. Earman was born on January 25, 1941, in Charlottesville, Va., son of the late James Andrew Shifflett and Martha Annie Collier Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda Shifflett; two sisters, Leona and Clara Anne Shifflett; and a brother, Floyd Hubert Shifflett. Earman is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lena Shifflett; son, Tommy Shifflett and his wife, Lavennie; daughter, Pamela Sacre and her husband, Michael, all of Ruckersville, Va.; two brothers, William Shifflett of Ruckersville, Va., and Omie Shifflett of Gordonsville, Va.; three grandchildren, Brandon Shifflett, Mallerie Shifflett, and Olivia Shifflett; one great-grandchild, Bianca Shifflett; special nephew, Pete Shifflett; special niece, Rose Lawson; special sisters-in-law, Lillian Detamore and her husband, Lloyd and Linda Dunnivan; and many other family members and friends. Earman was employed by Liberty Fabrics for over 30 years. He retired from Walmart after 14 years of service, where he made many friends. Earman enjoyed playing music in his church and for shut-ins. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Eheart Pentecostal Church. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Eheart Pentecostal Church with Brother Frank Chapman. Interment will held at Eheart Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
