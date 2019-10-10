Garfield Robert Shifflett, 74, of Barboursville, entered his eternal rest on October 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Alfred Shifflett; his mother, Edna Dillon; and a sister, Pat Dabney.

He is survived by his wife Gale; son, Jerry Shifflett (Candy); daughter, Lisa Rathsack (Ben); grandchildren, RJ Shifflett (Hannah), Christina Pott (Ben), Jessica Hicks (Josh), and Hunter Hicks (Kyleigh); and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Hattie, Lincoln, and Elijah. He is also survived by two sisters, Brenda McDaniel of Crozet, and Margaret Rollins of Orange.

All services are private.

