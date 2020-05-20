June 29, 1934 - Saturday, May 16, 2020 Geraldine Knight Shifflett, 85, of Dyke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on June 29, 1934, daughter of the late Walter Clark Knight and Lillian Morris Knight. Geraldine is survived by her loving husband, Sterling; daughter, Sherry; siblings, Gloria, Doris, Patsy, and Jarrell; and many other loving family members and friends. Geraldine was employed at the University of Virginia for many years. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor David Allison officiating. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, please follow the Commonwealth of Virginia's regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Geraldine's memory to the charity of one's choice. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Tags

Load entries