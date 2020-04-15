June 26, 1927 - Friday, April 10, 2020 Huey E. Shifflett, 92, of Earlysville, Va., passed away on April 10, 2020, at home with his wife of 66 years by his side. Huey was born on June 26, 1927, in Ivy, Va. to the late Luther Whitt and Gracie Virginia Shifflett. He was preceded in death by his son, Mitchell "Mitch" Elwood Shifflett; daughter, Michele Anne Shifflett; brothers, Everett Carson Shifflett and Mervin Luther Shifflett; and sister Agnes Elizabeth Morris. Huey served our country in the Army during the Korean war. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars. He often shared stories of his wartime experiences and the severe frostbite he endured. Huey spent much of his life working as a plumber with Lacy Construction and Hungerford Construction. Huey loved farm life and country living at his home in Earlysville where he kept cattle, horses, and numerous chickens. After retirement, Huey and Lorene found joy searching for trinkets and treasures in local antique shops and estate auctions. Every Spring, they and their neighbors would visit each other's homes to tour flower gardens and enjoy the spring blooms. Huey spent time with his best friend "Buck" almost every day. They would meet up at Whyte's and the Earlysville General Store to get the latest community scoop and catch up with long-time friends. In his later years, Huey enjoyed sitting at his breakfast bar, with a cup of coffee, looking out the picture window, watching for wildlife. He was always excited to share how many deer, fox, and the occasional bear he had seen throughout the day. Huey is survived by his loving wife, Lorene Knight Shifflett; sister, Ellie Virginia Beck, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. Huey was a kind soul, and a man of character. All who knew Huey loved him, and enjoyed his company. He will be greatly missed by Lorene, Ellie, and his extended family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 104, Earlysville, VA 22936. Plans for a celebration of Huey's life will be announced at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home Ruckersville, Virginia
