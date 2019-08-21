Jacqueline Shifflett, 69, of Earlysville, Va., was carried away by angels to her heavenly home on Monday, August 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January, 18, 1950, to the late Ray and Nellie Shifflett. Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Edward of 52 years; brother, Ray; two loving sons, Eddie (Angel) and Jamie (Paige); two step-grandchildren, Summer and Kote; special nephew whom she thought of as a son, Sam (Lisa); great nephew, Hunter; special aunt, Doris Herring and family; sister-in-law, Francis Horan of Rhode Island; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Shifflett of Massachusetts, and Lenny Shifflett of Florida. Mom was self-employed, always had a smile on her face, loved spending time with family, friends and her animals, had a loving heart and knew no stranger. Mom loved to cook, especially Saturday dinners and Sunday breakfast after church for her family. She loved attending Binghams Church and being with her church family. Mom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our family would like to give special recognition to Norma Branham and her loving family for their countless hours of love and affection given to our mother. We would like to thank Buster Payne and family for their continued love and support, close friends, Brenda Morris, Laura Taylor, Juanita Morris, Jane and Champ Ransom, George and Harmon Logan, Betsy Delgliesh, Mrs. Chisholm and a special cousin Bobby Birckhead who was more like a brother to mom, his daughter Teresa and significant other Brett for all of their devoted love and support. We would also like to give an extended thanks to Dr. Erika Struble and the Martha Jefferson team, Mike St. Clair with Hospice of the Piedmont and the hospice team and for all of those who came to comfort our family during this time. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968, with Pastor Buster Payne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Dr, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.