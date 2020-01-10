Raymond James Shifflett Jr., 65, of Stanardsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 19, 1954 to the late Raymond James Shifflett Sr. and Charlotte Louise Roach Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Shifflett; two stepdaughters, Kimberlee (Will) and Melinda (Jimmy); two sons, Bruce (Heather) and Jesse (Melissa); three brothers, Michael, Kelvin (Beth) and Carl Ray (Minnie); four sisters, Doris, Mary (Philip), Linda, and Pat; grandchildren, Ryan, Heather, Sean, MacKenzie, Grayson, Abigail, Taylor, Trevor, Charles, Kayleigh, Liam, Ayva, Asher, and two on the way. Also, a special friend, Junior Rogers. A special thanks to Ryan and Heather for taking this journey with PaPa. You were his pride and joy. Also, to Jesse and Melissa for always being there for your Dad. It meant the world to him. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911.
