Raymond James Shifflett Jr., 65, of Stanardsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 19, 1954, to the late Raymond James Shifflett Sr. and Charlotte Louise Roach Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Shifflett; two stepdaughters, Kimberlee (Will) and Melinda (Jimmy); two sons, Bruce (Heather) and Jesse (Melissa); stepson, Shane; three brothers, Michael, Kelvin (Beth) and Carl Ray (Minnie); three sisters, Doris, Mary Linda (Philip), and Pat; grandchildren, Ryan, Heather, Sean, MacKenzie, Grayson, Abigail, Taylor, Trevor, Charles, Kayleigh, Liam, Ayva, Asher, and two on the way. Also, a special friend, Junior Rogers. A special thanks to Ryan and Heather for taking this journey with PaPa. You were his pride and joy. Also, to Jesse and Melissa for always being there for your Dad. It meant the world to him. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastors Adam Schwenk and Arron Evans of the Legacy Church of Ruckersville will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org.
