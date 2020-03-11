April 27, 1940 - Monday, March 9, 2020 Lola Eppard Shifflett was peacefully carried home to be with our Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1940, to the late Kemper Alfred Eppard and Minnie Illa Breeden Eppard of Stanardsville, Virginia. Lola was the last surviving sibling in the Eppard family and was preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Ray Shifflett, and grandson, Victor Lloyd Shifflett. Her siblings were, Dewey Eppard, Chester Eppard, Leroy Eppard, Givy Lawson, Marjorie Small, Howard Eppard, Hoy Eppard, Eula Shelton, James Eppard, and Fred Breeden. Lola is survived by two sons, Vincent Ray Shifflett and wife, Vicki and Victor Duane Shifflett and wife, Sandy; four grandchildren, Amanda Marchette, Trevor Shifflett, Todd Shifflett, and Dylan Shifflett; six great-grandchildren, Chase Marchette, Piper Shifflett, Leegan Shifflett, Emma Shifflett, Novaleigh Shifflett, and Luke Shifflett. Lola was also survived by her special friend, Roy Bradley and her beloved pet and best friend, Scooter whom she called Woot-Woot. Anyone that knew her knew that they were a pair, always taking their daily walks in and around Stanardsville. Lola loved writing, doing word searches, outdoor activities and her boys, and family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Stanardsville Baptist Church, 103 Madison Rd., Stanardsville, VA 22973, with Pastor Wendell Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home Ruckersville, VA 22968
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
12819 Spotswood Trail
Ruckersville, VA 22968
11:00AM
103 Madison Road
Stanardsville, VA 22973
12:00AM
3251 Seminole Trl
Charlottesville, VA 22911
