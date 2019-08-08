Marie Elizabeth Shifflett, 66, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on August 6, 2019, at her home. She was born on December 18, 1952, to the late Walter Jesse Nimmo and Mary Elizabeth Naylor Nimmo. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Lee Shifflett. She is survived by her son, Wesley L. Shifflett and wife, Rebecca; stepdaughter, Pamela Shifflett; sister, Linda Hughes and husband, Wilford; brother, Walter Jesse Nimmo Jr. and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Jesse James Shifflett, Thurston B. Shifflett, Hadden M. Shifflett, Leighann F. Shifflett, and Devin N. Morris; and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Free Union, with the Pastor Van Crawford officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
