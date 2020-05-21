August 13,1934 - Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Mary N. (Wright) Shifflett, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1934, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late William D. and the late Esther E. Nuckles. Mary worked at the Miller School of Albemarle, from 1953 to 1973. From there she went to work at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, until she retired in 1997. She was a proud member of the Monacan Indian Nation. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Shifflett. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Doug Wright, Alice Henley (Tom), and Gayle Smith (Matt). She will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Richard Wright, Kellie Carter, Fran Henley-Thomas and Daniel Shifflett; and her great-grandchildren, Madison, Nathan and Colt Fitzgerald, Rick, Chancellor Mae, and Loretta Wright, Payton Thomas, and Rhyatt Shifflett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the North Garden Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, North Garden, VA 22959. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.