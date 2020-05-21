August 13,1934 - Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Mary N. (Wright) Shifflett, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on August 13, 1934, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late William D. and the late Esther E. Nuckles. Mary worked at the Miller School of Albemarle, from 1953 to 1973. From there she went to work at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, until she retired in 1997. She was a proud member of the Monacan Indian Nation. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L. Shifflett. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Doug Wright, Alice Henley (Tom), and Gayle Smith (Matt). She will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Richard Wright, Kellie Carter, Fran Henley-Thomas and Daniel Shifflett; and her great-grandchildren, Madison, Nathan and Colt Fitzgerald, Rick, Chancellor Mae, and Loretta Wright, Payton Thomas, and Rhyatt Shifflett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the North Garden Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, North Garden, VA 22959. Teague Funeral Home 2260 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903

