March 5, 1962 - Sunday, February 16, 2020 Michael Glenn Shifflett, of Wolftown, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 5, 1962, to the late Randolph Carroll Shifflett and Mabel Samuels Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sherri Elaine Shifflett; and a nephew, Brandon "Chase" Shifflett. Mike as many knew him was owner of Tire and More Store in Madison and was employed by Food Lion of Orange, Va., in the produce department. He loved farming and working with cattle. In his free time, he collected antiques and was very talented in writing. He is survived by his brothers, Steven Shifflett of Wolftown and Robin Shifflett and wife, Susan, of Madison; sister, Mary Jane Lohr and husband, Alex, of Rochelle; and many nieces and nephews. He also had a special friend, Shelly Melgram of California. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Bethel Methodist Church in Rochelle. After the service, refreshments will be served in the social hall of the church. Preddy Funeral Home 59 Edgewood School Lane
