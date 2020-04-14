Milford Wayne Shifflett left his earthly home on April 13, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Tazewell, Va. Born on January 16, 1937, he was the son of the late Sam and Mary Betty Baugher Shifflett of Wolftown, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Randolph, Dempsey and Roger Shifflett. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Though born at Swift Run Gap in Rockingham County, Va., he made his home in Wolftown until stroke complications forced him to become a resident of Renaissance Assisted Living in Stanardsville, Va. He moved to Heritage Hall in December, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Norma Lee Jarrell Shifflett, having been married on July 27, 1955, with whom he shared his room at Heritage Hall. He is also survived by sons, Gary Wayne Shifflett (Myra) of Richlands, Va., and Timothy Dale Shifflett of Harrisonburg, Va. Cherishing his memory are his grandchildren, Joshua Shifflett, Paige Hodges (Ethan), and Wesley Shifflett. He loved spending as many hours as possible with each of them and they in turn adored him. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren his "babies", Collin, Grayson, and Kian Hodges who never failed to ask how "PopPop" was feeling and when could they visit him. His special sister-in-law, Margie Shifflett, his extended family and many friends, also remember him fondly. Family was all important to him. Milford attended Wolftown Elementary School and was a 1955 graduate of Madison County High School where he played football and baseball. As a young man, he enjoyed playing in local baseball leagues with many of his school mates. He worked for Charlottesville Lumber Company before spending forty years "to the day" at Teledyne Avionics as the Maintenance Supervisor. He perfectly fit the definition of a "fix-it" man. He could build or repair anything and, following his retirement, was known by his neighbors as the "go-to" man in Wolftown when something needed attention. Until illness prevented it, he faithfully attended, and tirelessly worked for, Shiloh Church of the Brethren and had served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was a past member of the Wolftown Ruritan Club. Milford spent a lifetime hunting, fishing, "ginseng-ing" or just otherwise enjoying God's creation. He was a founding member of the Rapidan Hunt Club and, known as "Jolly Green", created many life-long friendships chasing after a pack of hounds. He passed his love of all things outdoors to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and to all whom he met. The family extends our heartfelt gratitude to all of his caregivers at The Renaissance, Heritage Hall, Legacy Hospice, and Hospice of the Piedmont. It was his wish to be cremated. A service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Milford Wayne Shifflett is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
In memory
