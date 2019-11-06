James Edward "Ed" Shifflett Sr. went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019, at 90 years young. As the owner and operator of Charlottesville Barber Shop for over 60 years, Ed prized his customers. For those in need, he serviced them in their homes, hospitals and nursing homes as a gift of love free of charge. Once he retired, he really missed his customers and the banter they shared. But he had incredible recall and always had an associated story to share. As an avid golfer, Ed was always up for a round or two and loved bluegrass music. He was a life member of Elks Lodge #389, Masonic Lodge #60, and Moose Lodge #1028. Born in Sandy Bottom in Rockingham County in a log cabin on September 28, 1929 as the third of 11 children, Ed was preceded in death by his father and mother, George Harvey and Nelie Florence Shifflett; two sisters, Bulah Sprouse and Chellie Polonitza; and two brothers, Ferrell Shifflett and Randel Shiflett. He is survived by his five children and their families, Kaye Davis (Bob), James Shifflett Jr., Dawn Davis (Kevin), Kim Brown, and Chase Shifflett (Angela); grandchildren, Nicole Patteson (Ralph), Jessica Thomas-Johnson (Troy), Rachel, Caitlyn and Kacie Elliott, Brandon Bell, Olivia, Elaina and Devon Shifflett, 13 great-grandchildren; as well as two brothers, Ralph Shiflett and Sherman Shifflett; and four sisters, Thelma Widener (Ben), Ruby Scruggs, Nancy Thomas (Rodney), and Linda Shifflett. All services will be held at Belmont Baptist Church. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019. A private Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please pass on Ed's "heart of gold" by donating to your favorite charity or organization that benefits the least of these or those in need (Matt. 25:35-36) in honor of his life. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
