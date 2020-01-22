Melvin Thomas Shifflett Sr., 75, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Charlottesville. He was born on June 2, 1944, to the late Melvin Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Sue Dudley, and a son, Daniel Stephens. He is survived by his mother, Virgie Mae Shifflett of Charlottesville; daughters, Beverly Lawhorne and her husband, Rodney, of North Garden, and Carrie "Nicky" Wilson and Jason, of Greene County; son, Melvin Thomas Shifflett Jr. of Charlottesville; sisters, Margie Burgess of Charlottesville, and Evelyn Shifflett and her husband, Nathan, of Stanardsville; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also a special niece, Stacy Lynn Dovel and nephew, Keith Allen Shifflett and wife, Tina, all of Ruckersville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, with Pastors Nathaniel Rexrode and Greg Payne. Interment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Shifflett Sr., Melvin Thomas
