Virgie Mae Morris Shifflett, 103, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on December 1, 1916, to the late Beverly "Bez" Morris and Sigourney Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Melvin Shifflett; her son, Melvin T. Shifflett Sr.; her granddaughter, Connie Sue Dudley, whom she raised as her own; grandson, Daniel Stephens; five brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her two daughters, Evelyn Shifflett and husband, Nathan, of Stanardsville, and Margie Burgess of Charlottesville; two grandchildren she raised as her own, Beverly Lawhorne and her husband, Rodney, of North Garden, and Melvin T. Shifflett Jr. of Charlottesville; three grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Dovel, Keith Allen Shifflett and wife, Tina, and Carrie Wilson (Jason); 17 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the funeral home.
Shifflett, Virgie Mae Morris
