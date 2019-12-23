Virginia Sue Shifflett, 72, of Keswick, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Charlottesville, to the late James Sherman Rice and Edith Austin Rice. She was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Rice Robbins and a brother, Kenneth Rice. She completed her studies at Piedmont Community College in 1993 with an Associate Degree in Nursing. Sue enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, reading and playing solitaire on her computer with her dog, Sweet Pea, on her lap. She also took care of her husband and Mom with her nursing skills in their twilight years. She is survived by her children; Robbin Stinespring and husband Eddie, Sherman Scott Gibson and wife Audrey, and David Lee Gibson; one sister, Shirley Pittman; one brother, Jimmy Rice and wife, Sarah; a sister-in-law, Janet Rice; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Holly Memorial Gardens with Pastors Buster Payne and Chubby Sykes officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Shifflett, Virginia Sue
